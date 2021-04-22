Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

BABA traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $232.86. 314,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,893. The stock has a market cap of $630.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

