Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $510.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,626. The stock has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.67. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

