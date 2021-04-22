Emerald Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 2,966,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,781,926. The stock has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

