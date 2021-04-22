Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $26.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $27.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $30.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $39.18. 35,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,671. US Foods has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 51.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,870 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in US Foods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in US Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.