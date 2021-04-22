DistX (DISTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,247.86

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One DistX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DistX has traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a market cap of $40,247.86 and approximately $49,144.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00280066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00027504 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.00 or 0.01027395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00692722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,296.01 or 1.00103021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

