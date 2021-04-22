Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($1.58). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,562 shares of company stock worth $4,720,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Insmed stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.26. 35,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,382. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. Insmed has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

