$25.75 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $25.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the lowest is $25.39 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $106.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $108.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.83 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million.

BWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BWB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,698. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $438.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

