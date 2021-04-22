Aion Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $158.80 million and $27.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,443.26 or 1.00379582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00038412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $593.80 or 0.01115307 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.73 or 0.00559213 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.48 or 0.00385948 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00143910 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004080 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

