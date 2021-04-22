EOS TRUST Price Down 15.4% This Week (EOST)

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded up 84.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. EOS TRUST has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $10.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS TRUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS TRUST has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00280066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00027504 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.00 or 0.01027395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00692722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,296.01 or 1.00103021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOS TRUST Coin Profile

EOS TRUST’s total supply is 100,012,117,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,518,810,122 coins. EOS TRUST’s official Twitter account is @EOSTRUST1 . The official website for EOS TRUST is eostrustlink.io

