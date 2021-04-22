BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Reduced by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $807.48. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,196. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $753.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.24. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

