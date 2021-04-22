Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $610.65. 72,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,582,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $275.40 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $543.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.77. The company has a market cap of $380.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

