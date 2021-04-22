Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 249 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

NYSE LMT traded down $5.37 on Thursday, hitting $381.87. 25,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

