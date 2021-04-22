Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 75 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.45. The company had a trading volume of 118,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

