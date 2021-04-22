Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.82. 37,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

