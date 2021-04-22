CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.