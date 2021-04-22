Lincoln Capital Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.44. 13,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,905. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $231.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

