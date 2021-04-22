Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. 1,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.