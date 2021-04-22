Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $231.74. 4,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,291. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.38. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

