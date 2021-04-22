Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

AUB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.