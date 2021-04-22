$103.20 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post sales of $103.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.43 million and the lowest is $101.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $107.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $450.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $458.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $470.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.60 million to $478.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

