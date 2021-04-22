ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $653.39. 15,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $589.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.14. ASML has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $655.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

