Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. Metro has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

