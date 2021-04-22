Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,737,000 after acquiring an additional 606,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,235. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

