Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoNation (AN)

AutoNation (NYSE: AN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – AutoNation was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

4/21/2021 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $100.00.

2/25/2021 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.67. 23,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $99.78.

Get AutoNation Inc alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.