Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNS stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,104. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

