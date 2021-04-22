Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

KZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 3,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,929. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

