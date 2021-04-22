BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.08. 17,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,483. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

