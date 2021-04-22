Jupiter Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $2.98 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00064901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00281835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.12 or 0.01017127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.00689312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.33 or 1.01209514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

