HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY21 guidance to $13.30-$14.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.77. 49,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,484. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $198.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

