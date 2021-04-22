Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,778. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $240.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

