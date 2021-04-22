Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.48. 35,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $234.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

