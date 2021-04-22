First United Bank Trust Sells 571 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. 20,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

