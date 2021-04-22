Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 4,059 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,726 shares of company stock worth $37,765,810 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $233.68. 94,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,678. The company has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $150.67 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

