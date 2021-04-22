Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $510.66. 37,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.71 and its 200 day moving average is $478.67. The stock has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.57 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

