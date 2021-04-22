Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $264.89 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.91 and a 200-day moving average of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $311.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

