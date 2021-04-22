SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

