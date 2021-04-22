Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock valued at $457,346,443. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

FB opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $178.14 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.