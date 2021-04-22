Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $216.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $194.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.36 and a 1-year high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

