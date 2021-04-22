Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXRX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 33,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,286. The stock has a market cap of $746.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

