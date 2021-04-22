Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

