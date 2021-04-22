Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $31.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,476.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,456.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,392.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $834.18 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,627.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

