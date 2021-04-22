TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $134.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,999. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.85. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $136.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

