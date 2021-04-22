Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.18. 71,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 981,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $805.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 560,490 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

