Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.48. 1,477,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,082,133. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

