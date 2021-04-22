Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.75 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00733540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.10 or 0.08071764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MDAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.