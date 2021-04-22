McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.31.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in McKesson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in McKesson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average of $176.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.