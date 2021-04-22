Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,346 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises 2.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 215,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,608. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.