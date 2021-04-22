Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.93. 47,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,943. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

