ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABB. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 55,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. ABB has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ABB by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ABB by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

