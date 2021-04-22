Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.52. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.33.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

